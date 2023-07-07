Woman arrested for malicious assault inside area hospital

Jul. 6—One woman was arrested Wednesday after a violent fight broke out between her and another female in the lobby of Mon Health Medical Center.

While in route to the disturbance, Monongalia County Sheriff's deputies were told by emergency dispatchers that "a female was on the phone screaming for us to take her to jail, " the criminal complaint said. Upon their arrival, deputies found two women in the east entrance of the hospital lobby.

In the complaint, Deputy John Cunningham described the scene inside the hospital as having a "large amount of blood all over the floor and chairs."

Deputies spoke with the two women, who are married, and both allegedly said that a fight had occurred and that one of the women, Markita Janese Triplett, 26, of Morgantown, was the aggressor.

The victim allegedly told deputies that Triplett said she "wanted to kill her " prior to the assault.

Security footage of the fight showed Triplett get on top of her wife, who was sitting down, and then proceed to strangle her, placing both hands around the victim's neck and pushing back, the complaint said.

Cunningham said the victim went unconscious soon after Triplett began strangling her. Despite her wife being unconscious, deputies reported Triplett then began to punch her in the face several times while standing over top of her.

After the victim regained consciousness, Triplett once again began to strangle her, punch her in the face and "throw her around, " the complaint alleged.

"The victim appeared to have multiple possible broken bones in the face and numerous other wounds, " Cunningham wrote. The extent of her injuries and her current condition were not released Thursday. unknown.

Triplett was arrested and charged with malicious assault and strangulation. She was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Monongalia County Magistrate Court and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on $15, 000 bond.