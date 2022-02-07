Woman arrested, man dead after fiery, head-on collision in Victorville

A Barstow woman was arrested after a fiery head-on collision that left one man dead in Victorville.

One man is dead and a woman was arrested during a fiery head-on collision on Sunday in Victorville, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said.

Lacey Cecenthia Vickers, 30, of Barstow, was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and suspicion of driving under the influence, which caused a death, a sheriff’s report said

On Monday, sheriff’s officials identified the dead person as a 55-year-old man from Victorville.

The collision

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that at approximately 11:06 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to an unknown injury traffic collision in the area of Village Drive at Clovis Street.

Deputies arrived at the scene within three minutes of the call and observed a Cadillac sedan with major collision damage and a Jeep SUV engulfed in flames and damaged.

A deputy used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, then shattered the driver-side window to pull the driver, later identified as Vickers, from the Jeep.

Emergency personnel from the Victorville Fire Department and American Medical Response arrived and rendered assistance. At the time, the driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s report said.

The Victorville Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team responded and assumed the investigation.

Investigators learned the driver of the Cadillac was traveling south on Village Drive, and Vickers in the Jeep was traveling north on Village Drive.

For reasons still under investigation, both vehicles crashed head-on in the center lane of Village Drive, just south of Clovis Street. Vickers sustained minor injuries due to the crash and was treated at a trauma center, sheriff’s officials said.

Once she was released from the trauma center, Vickers was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Sheriff's officials offered no details on why a minor injury victim was transported to a trauma center.

On Monday, sheriff’s booking records showed no information on Vickers.

Story continues

Investigators also discovered that Vickers has numerous prior DUI arrests, the sheriff’s report stated.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Village Drive between Llanada Avenue and Clovis Street remained closed for several hours while deputies conducted their investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing. Information regarding the deceased's identity will remain confidential pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the sheriff's department to contact Deputy C. Bennington or Deputy S. La Rocco at the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Instagram @RenegadeReporter and Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Woman arrested after head-on crash left one man dead in Victorville