Woman arrested after man found shot on Chatham Street in Cary

Cary Police have arrested a woman who allegedly shot and injured a man in Cary Wednesday night.

Salwa Saif Assaedi, 30, of Cary was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to a news release.

Officers responded to calls about the shooting on East Chatham Street at 10:45 p.m., the release stated.

They found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Police say he was being treated for serious injuries but is in stable condition as of Thursday morning.

The man, whose name was not released, was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the news release, which did not provide additional details.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.