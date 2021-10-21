Woman arrested after man shot in the foot in Dayton Wednesday

Oct. 21—Dayton police officers arrested a woman Wednesday night after a man was reportedly shot in the foot in Dayton.

The shooting was reported around 7:10 p.m. in the 4600 block of Prescott Avenue, according to an incident report.

A woman shot a man in the foot and then left in a vehicle with her children, according to dispatch records. The 911 caller was not sure how many shots were fired.

Police arrested the 26-year-old woman in the 1000 block of Richmond Avenue on a preliminary felonious assault charge. She has not been formally charged at this time.

Additional information on the man and his condition were not available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.