Woman arrested, man wanted on suspicion of fatally stabbing man in Barstow

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
·2 min read
Barstow Police Department officials arrested a woman and are seeking a possible accomplice in the suspected stabbing death of a 24-year-old man.

Desiree Ellen Murphy, 30, of Barstow was being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on Monday with no bail set, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s booking records show.

Police investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating suspect Joey Holmeyer, 28 of Barstow, who they believe is still in the area.

Barstow Police officials reported that at approximately 8:06 p.m. Friday, the Barstow Police Communications Center dispatched officers to a call of a man down in the area of the 500 block of Clark Street.

The address is located north of Main Street, between Third and Seventh avenues, area maps show.

Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old man on the sidewalk who was non-responsive. The officers checked the man and discovered that he was bleeding from multiple stab wounds to his side, police officials said.

Officers provided medical aid until Barstow Fire Protection District paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead, according to the BPD.

Officers learned that the dead man had earlier been visiting people at a nearby residence and upon attempting contact at that residence found a woman, who they identified as Murphy, there, police officials stated.

As officers checked the residence, they observed signs of a struggle and evidence that the assault had taken place inside there, according to authorities.

SBC Sheriff-Coroner's officials, who described the deceased as a Hispanic male, said they are withholding his identification pending the notification of next of kin.

Barstow Police homicide detectives and evidence technicians responded to the scene. Detectives Tom Lewis and Jose Sanchez assumed the investigation, which included processing the scene, interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area.

The detectives were able to identify the suspect who stabbed the man as Holmeyer. Further investigation revealed that Murphy aided Holmeyer after the assault had taken place and the victim was dead, the police said.

Detective Lewis arrested Murphy and conducted a further interview with her. She was subsequently booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail for accessory to a felony.

Officers and detectives have searched for Holmeyer, but have been unable to locate him as of Monday.

Murphy is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Victorville Superior Court, sheriff’s booking records show.

Anyone who sees Holmeyer or knows of his whereabouts is asked by authorities to call the Barstow Police Department’s Communications Center at 760-256-2211.

Anyone with information about this investigation may contact Detective Thomas Lewis at 760-255-5187 or tlewis@barstowca.org, or Sgt. Daniel Arthur at 760-255-5130 or darthur@barstowca.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-79-CRIME (27469) or by going to www.wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Instagram @RenegadeReporter and Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Woman arrested, man wanted on suspicion of fatal Barstow stabbing

