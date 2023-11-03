Woman arrested in man's fatal overdose this summer in Litchfield, Minnesota

Nov. 2—ST. CLOUD

— A 26-year-old woman from Shakopee was arrested Tuesday in St. Cloud after CEE-VI agents say they tied her to a fatal overdose in the city of

Litchfield

this summer.

According to a news release from Sgt. Ross Ardoff, commander of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, the woman was taken into custody on a

Meeker County

warrant for third-degree murder.

On July 31, 2023, agents of the Drug and Gang Task Force responded to a residence in the 700 block of East South Street in Litchfield to assist with a fatal drug overdose investigation involving the death of a 60-year-old man from Litchfield.

Through investigation, law enforcement was able to identify a female suspect who is alleged to have provided drugs to the man prior to his death.

According to Ardoff, the woman was found in St. Cloud on Tuesday, Oct. 31, in a stolen motor vehicle and possessed a substance believed to be fentanyl. She was charged in

Stearns County District Court

for a felony fifth-degree controlled substance charge.

An inmate search of the Stearns County Jail roster shows the woman was booked into the Stearns County Jail on Tuesday and released Thursday. According to court records, the woman was to be transported to the Meeker County Jail.

She has not appeared in Meeker County District Court. The West Central Tribune does not typically name suspects until they have made a first appearance.

The case is still under investigation and has been worked with the Litchfield Police Department and the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force. Additional arrests are expected in this case, according to Ardoff.