Woman arrested in manslaughter investigation

Dec. 24—A Jackson woman faces manslaughter charges after an investigation by multiple Madison County law enforcement agencies.

Lindsey Howard Stallard, Jackson, was arrested on Dec. 20 and charged with trafficking in carefentanil or fentanyl derivatives and second-degree manslaughter.

According to a warrant issued by the Madison County District Court, a Richmond Police officer responded to a scene where a male was pronounced dead by Madison County EMS. According to the complaint, Stallard said she had last spoke to the man late in the evening of Aug. 2, 2019, before going to sleep.

Just after midnight on Aug. 3, Stallard allegedly woke and found that man had not come back to bed and was sitting on the front porch of his residence. The warrant stated she asked him questions, but she believed he was asleep, as he did not answer any of her questions. She went back to bed.

Several hours later, Stallard woke again and found that the man still had not come to bed. She went back out on the porch to check on him and allegedly found the man cold to the touch and unresponsive. Once officers arrived on the scene they asked Stallard if the man had any history of drug use and she allegedly claimed he had been "snorting heroin" recently. No narcotics or drug paraphernalia were located on the scene. The man's death was ruled as toxic effects of fentanyl and the case was closed.

Two years later, a family member of the victim requested to speak to law enforcement regarding the death. The man believed Stallard had provided the victim with the narcotics that led to his death. Due to the information he discovered, the case was reopened.

On Oct. 13, 2021, Stallard was contacted by law enforcement to inform her the case was being reopened. According to the warrant, Stallard said the night prior to the victim's death he had asked her to purchase percocet and heroin. The victim allegedly had her withdraw money from an ATM to get the cash to purchase the narcotics. She allegedly purchased the narcotics from a drug dealer at Dollar General in Richmond.

After returning to the residence, Stallard and the victim allegedly "split it down the middle," both "snorting a line." According to the warrant, Stallard said that no narcotics were left over prior to her going to bed that night.

The victim's toxicology report said there was a lethal amount of fentanyl in his system.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.