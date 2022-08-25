Woman arrested in March fatal Central Lubbock wreck indicted

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A 44-year-old woman who reportedly admitted to police that she drank five beers and five shots of alcohol before getting behind the wheel of her vehicle in March was indicted this week in connection with a deadly two-vehicle wreck.

Elisa Bengoa is charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the March 13 crash in the 4400 block of 34th Street that killed 30 year-old Samantha Martinez. The offense is a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Woman charged in deadly central Lubbock crash

Prosecutors believe Bengoa was driving while intoxicated and caused the deadly crash.

Lubbock police responded to the crash about 3:38 a.m., according to a Lubbock police report.

An initial investigation indicated that Bengoa was traveling westbound in the 4400 block of 34th street, struck Martinez’s vehicle from behind before crashing into a building in the 4500 block of 34th Street. Meanwhile, Martinez’s vehicle continued to travel before stopping in the intersection of 34th Street and Salem Avenue.

Martinez died at the scene and Bengoa suffered moderate injuries and was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, according to a police news release.

At the hospital, Bengoa reportedly told a police officer that she was was heading home from a bar in the 3500 block of 34th Street. She said she drank five beers, three shots of 3 tequila and two "Jack Fire" shots, according to a police report.

She reportedly said she didn't know what she had hit and didn't recall driving, the report states.

She consented to a blood draw and officials said results of an analysis showed her blood-alcohol level was well over the legal threshold.

She was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center later that day. She was released on bond on May 26, a day after her initial bail of $100,000 was halved at a bond reduction hearing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Woman indicted in fatal March crash in central Lubbock