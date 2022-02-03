Woman arrested, men remain at large after gunpoint invasion of home where children were present

A woman and two men who claimed to have vehicle trouble committed a gunpoint home invasion late Tuesday at a house where four adults and three small children were home in the 8300 block of S.W. 29th, said Shawnee County Sheriff Brian C. Hill.

The woman was subsequently arrested but the men remained at large, he said. No one was hurt.

Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center dispatchers received a 911 call shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday indicating the three had forced their way into the house, then fled on foot after stealing items that included money, Hill said.

Deputies searched the area with help from a police dog and found an unoccupied vehicle thought to be associated with the home invasion in the 2800 block of S.W. Auburn Road, Hill said.

Deputies on Wednesday arrested Lindsay N. Self, 38, in connection with crimes linked to the home invasion, he said.

Self was booked at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday into the Shawnee County Jail, where records showed she was being held Thursday morning without bond in connection with one count each of kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft by threat, criminal damage to property and the criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling. Formal charges hadn't been filed.

Hill asked the public for help identifying the two men.

He said both were described as being white, standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall and possibly being in their late 30s to early 40s.

One is bald and the other is balding with grayish-blonde facial hair, Hill said.

He asked anyone with information that might be able to help investigations to call Detective Stephanie Dicken at 785-251-2224.

