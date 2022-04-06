Woman arrested in Merced after vehicle pursuit ends with crash, police say

A Merced woman was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges after fleeing police and crashing into another vehicle during a short pursuit.

Just before 10:30 a.m., an officer responded to the 4000 block of Sattui Court in Merced for a possible trespass and burglary, after it was reported that a person was refusing to leave a residence, according to Merced police Lt. Dan Dabney.

Dabney said suspect Erica Cervantes, 21, appears to have been at a residence that she was not familiar with, looking for someone she knew. An officer arrived on scene and began to investigate when Cervantes jumped into a 2001 Honda Accord and fled the scene.

According to Dabney, police learned the woman was at the residence looking for someone she had allegedly been involved in a domestic disturbance with the night before at a different residence. Police said the officer initiated a vehicle pursuit as Cervantes fled the area, driving south on San Jose Avenue to West Yosemite Avenue.

Cervantes reportedly drove west on West Yosemite Avenue toward Highway 59 before turning around and driving eastbound. The pursuit ended when Cervantes crashed into an occupied Toyota Prius at the intersection of West Yosemite Avenue and M Street, according to Dabney.

Police said the driver of the Toyota suffered possible moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

After receiving medical clearance from the hospital, Cervantes was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges including felony evading, evading causing injury or death, driving the wrong direction while fleeing a peace officer, corporal injury of spouse or cohabitant as well as misdemeanor trespassing, driving with suspended or revoked license and resisting, according to jail records.

She remains in custody in lieu of $206,100 bond.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Merced Police Officer Fister at 209-385-6912.