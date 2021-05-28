Woman arrested on meth charges

May 28—VALDOSTA — A woman wanted in Brooks County was arrested Thursday on drug charges in Valdosta, police said.

Just after 10 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a car for failing to stay in its lane, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

The officer found the driver was wanted on a warrant from Brooks County and detained until the warrant was confirmed, the statement said.

Officers searched the driver and found two baggies of methamphetamine and two glass pipes, police said.

Shelly L. Lehman, 38, of Valdosta was jailed and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects, the police statement said.

"Our officers did a great job getting both a wanted person and illegal narcotics off of the streets," VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.