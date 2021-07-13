Woman arrested on meth trafficking charge in Jacksonville

Jul. 13—A Georgia woman was in Calhoun County Jail Tuesday morning after being arrested Sunday on a charge of methamphetamine trafficking in Jacksonville.

Courtnee Larae Williams, 35, was pulled over for a traffic violation around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Church Avenue, Jacksonville police chief Marcus Wood said.

An officer searched her car after noticing a "strong smell of marijuana," Wood said. Under a seat, Wood said, the officer found "large bags of a crystal-like substance" that roadside testing showed to be methamphetamine.

Under Alabama law, possession of more than 28 grams, about an ounce, of methamphetamine, will lead to a trafficking charge, which is a Class A felony. If convicted, Williams could face a life sentence.

Williams is a resident of Dallas, Ga., according to court records.

