Woman arrested in Mexico pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit murder of Jamier Harris

A 27-year-old Toledo-area woman pleaded guilty last week to an amended charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of Jamier Harris, 26, of Akron.

This charge was reduced from the initial murder charge, a felony. A jury trial had been scheduled to start Wednesday for Leslie Lopez, who will instead be sentenced at 10 a.m. on May 22, said Amanda Brown, bailiff to Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux.

Several other charges against Lopez were dismissed as part of the Feb. 12 plea deal, including aggravated murder, an additional count of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Lopez is represented by attorneys Job Perry and Rhonda Kotnik.

Akron man also charged in shooting death

Akron police said Harris was shot on the porch of a home in the 2100 block of 12th Street SW in Kenmore on January 29, 2022. He was taken to a nearby hospital where died from his injuries at 12:11 a.m.

The nighttime shooting saw police recover multiple shell casings at the sight.

Lopez, whose address is listed as Williston in Ottawa County. was arrested in March by the U.S. Marshals Service and law enforcement in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She was wanted for failing to appear on an aggravated murder charge, according to the Marshals Service.

In December, another defendant in the case, Martell King, 28. of Akron, was arrested in Bismarck, North Dakota, by the U.S. Marshals High Plains Fugitive Task Force.

King, who is represented by Attorney John Greven, is charged with aggravated murder with a three-year firearm specification, according to court documents.

