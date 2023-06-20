A woman arrested after a Miami Beach double shooting. She fired at a bakery, cops say

A woman has been arrested after using a stolen Glock 19 semi-automatic handgun to shoot toward a Miami Beach bakery’s outdoor area and send two people to the hospital Monday night, police say.

Officers working the Juneteenth Day Festival about 80 yards away arrested Monica Santos-Gonzalez, 37, on two counts of attempted murder, four counts of shooting or throwing a deadly missile, one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of grand theft of a firearm.

The grand theft charge comes from police saying the Glock 19 (serial No. BSWR992) came up as the gun in a Fort Lauderdale police stolen gun case.

READ MORE: Two hurt in Miami Beach shooting near bandshell

‘They killed my family’

An arrest report said a witness saw Santos with a gun and firing it toward the entrance of Moises Bakery, 7310 Collins Ave., “where people were gathered.”

Officers working the festival at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., heard three shots. When they ran over, they found a man on the ground in front of 7315 Collins. He had been shot in the leg.

Meanwhile, the bakery crowd got the attention of officers, who say Santos was in front of the bakery with a gun in her hand. After being told to drop the gun, the report says, Santos did, and then walked into the bakery. Officers followed her and put handcuffs on her as she said, “They killed my family.”

Three rounds from the Glock were found outside the bakery, the report said. As Santos was being loaded into a police cruiser, officers found a woman at 73rd Street and Ocean Terrace, about 150 yards from the bakery, who had been shot in the right thigh. A Toyota 4Runner’s rear window also got shot out.

Both people who were shot were treated and released from a hospital. All victims claimed Marsy’s Law rights to have their names redacted from the police report.