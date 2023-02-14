Woman arrested in Modesto on attempted murder charges. Police say shooting was not random

A woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting a Modesto resident on Saturday night, police said.

Around 8 p.m., police were called about a disturbance on the 700 block of East Fairmont Avenue, just off Sunrise Avenue, where a woman was shot, according to Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear. Two women and a man were involved in the incident. They were not strangers, according to police.

Samantha Chambers, 31, faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm while not being the registered owner and carrying a concealed firearm, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office booking log.

“The living situation of Chambers is unclear at this time,” Bear wrote in a message to The Bee. Records show she is from Redding in Shasta County.

The police are still investigating the cause of the disturbance.