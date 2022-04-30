Woman arrested in Montgomery bank robbery

Breaking news in the Montgomery area

A woman has been arrested and charged with two robberies, at least one of which happened at a Montgomery bank, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of a robbery about 1 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of Coliseum Boulevard. They were told that a person entered the building, demanded money and then fled on foot.

In suspected bank robberies, MPD does not release details on the type of business that was targeted. But a Regions Bank spokesman confirmed the incident happened at the location at 301 Coliseum Blvd. The spokesman said no one was harmed and the bank reopened the following morning.

Police responded to another robbery at about 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police said they were told that a suspect entered a business in the 7900 block of Vaughn Road, demanded money and fled on foot.

Shortly after the second incident, police arrested 51-year-old Felicia Jones and charged her with two counts of third degree robbery. Police said she was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No other details about the incidents were immediately released by Montgomery police.

