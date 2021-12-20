Woman arrested months after Chandler crash that killed father of her child

Chandler police

A woman suspected of killing the father of her child after crashing into a traffic signal pole in Chandler in July was arrested nearly five months later.

Court documents say Georgette Murr, 25, was driving a 2002 Isuzu Rodeo northbound on Gilbert Road when she crashed into a traffic signal pole hard enough that the vehicle rotated clockwise and struck an Odyssey van with a woman and two children inside.

Documents did not say whether they were injured. Joshua Coon, who was Murr's passenger and the father of her child, was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Documents say Murr showed signs of impairment and she later tested positive for THC, amphetamine, methamphetamine and clonazepam, also known as Klonopin.

Sgt. Jason McClimans, a spokesperson for the Chandler Police Department, told The Arizona Republic that Murr didn't have any alcohol in her system at the time of the collision and police had to wait for the results of the drug test before officers could arrest her.

Documents say Murr's father told authorities that Murr continued to drive impaired after Coon's death and was a threat to public safety.

Murr was booked into jail on one count of manslaughter and is being held on a $1 million bond. Her next scheduled hearing is on Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court.

