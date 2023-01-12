Woman arrested with more than 200 pieces of stolen mail in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood

A woman was arrested with more than 200 pieces of stolen mail Wednesday morning in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood in what the Seattle Police Department called “a scene reminiscent of Austin Powers attempting to 18-point turn a shuttle cart in a hallway.”

According to SPD, just after 10:15 a.m., officers in the 7700 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest saw a parked Ford Escape with no license plates. When officers checked the temporary plate in the rear window, they found out it was associated with a different car — a Toyota.

Officers drove up to the Ford and turned on their lights and sirens. The woman put the car into reverse to try and escape, but she crashed into a police car that had pulled in behind her. She then drove forward and hit the initial police car.

Police said the woman continued to drive forward and in reverse multiple times, repeatedly bumping the two police cars before eventually surrendering and being put into custody.

According to police, the 33-year-old woman had multiple credit cards, checks, IDs, and more than 200 pieces of mail that did not appear to be hers. Officers also learned the Ford had been reported stolen in King County and found a ballistic vest inside of it that had been stolen from a law enforcement agency.

The woman was booked into the King County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, possession of stolen property, theft of mail, and financial fraud.