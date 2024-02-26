Woman arrested on multiple charges in East Texas after drugs, social security cards found in traffic stop

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested for multiple felony charges in Harrison County on Sunday after a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy made a stop on Highway 80 for a license plate violation.

After the stop, officials said the driver, identified as Hope Dickerson, 29 of Marshall, was arrested on the following felony charges:

Mugshot of Hope Dickerson courtesy of the Harrison County Jail.

Possession of a controlled substance between four and 400 grams, acid tabs

Possession of marijuana, over a pound

Possession of a controlled substance, THC wax

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, social security cards for five different people

Dickerson was booked into the Harrison County Jail where her bond has not yet been set.

