Woman arrested for murder for 2021 arson fire in Queens NYCHA apartment

A woman has been arrested for murder for a 2021 arson fire in a Queens NYCHA apartment, police said Monday.

Tandika Wright is accused of killing 49-year-old Lavina Nolley in the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City on Dec. 9, 2021.

Wright, 36, allegedly slashed the victim multiple times before setting the 12th St. apartment on fire.

Police at first thought Nolley had killed herself but an autopsy later showed she had been repeatedly slashed by somebody before the fire was set. The cause of death was smoke inhalation.

Neither the victim nor the suspect lived in the apartment, but neighbors said Nolley was one of many people who frequented it.

One neighbor, Georgina de Valerio, 65, said after the slaying there were so many people coming and going from the pad that it seemed more like a hotel. The apartment was the subject of numerous complaints from nearby residents.

The suspect was arrested Friday and arraigned the next day on murder, manslaughter, assault and arson charges. She was ordered held without bail.

Nolley was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital-Queens, where she died.

Locals who spoke to the Daily News after the fire said the victim, who lived in a nearby hotel-turned-homeless shelter, was known as Sweets.

“She was a nice lady, going through a lot of hard stuff with a drug addiction,” said a neighbor who gave his name as Fly Mega, 47. “She was loved by everyone.”

It was not immediately clear why the suspect targeted the victim or how police linked her to the murder.