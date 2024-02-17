Woman arrested for murder in 3-year-old’s death: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested Friday for the death of a 3-year-old child, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Margaret Eichhorst, 32, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to a child’s death in Oildale on Feb. 9, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Eichhorst was booked into jail for first degree murder and willful cruelty of a child, according to online inmate records.

Deputies were called to the 500 block of El Tejon Avenue on Feb. 9, for a report of a child not breathing. Investigators said the coroner determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma and ruled it a homicide.

The child had injuries consistent with child abuse and was declared dead on scene, officials said. Eichhorst is being held without bail and is due in court on Feb. 21.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

