Woman arrested on murder charge in Dunlap man's death

May 21—DUNLAP — A woman is jailed as the suspect who killed a man at their home in Dunlap this week.

Blanca Hernandez, 31, faces a murder charge after she was arrested Thursday, some hours after the incident that resulted in the death of Alejandro Vergara. The Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office said Friday Hernandez's arrest also came after she was treated at a hospital for injuries from the incident.

Vergara, 35, died inside a house, 23675 Florence Ave., after Elkhart County police responded to a domestic violence call there around 8 a.m. Jail information shows Hernandez lived at that address.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the case. The cause and manner of Vergara's death have not been released.

Prosecutor Vicki Becker said further details would not be provided Friday, as she cited state judicial conduct rules. Though she did say facts and circumstances from Hernandez's arrest would be presented to a judicial officer Saturday as part of a probable cause review process.

Becker expects formal charges to be filed in the case early next week.

Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240316. Follow her on Twitter at @aambrose_TGN.