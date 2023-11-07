Woman arrested on murder charge in October killing of 17-year-old in Fort Worth

A woman has been arrested and faces a murder charge in the Fort Worth killing of a 17-year-old on Oct. 18, according to police records.

Lenier Reese, 20, is being held on $150,000 bond on one count of murder, according to Tarrant County Jail records. She’s accused of shooting Tyler Dior Ingram in the neck, killing him. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled his death a homicide.

Police responded to the Four Seasons at Clear Creek apartments, in the 1500 block of Four Seasons Lane in south Fort Worth, around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 18. When they arrived, officers found Ingram, shot.

Ingram was taken to the emergency room at Texas Health Huguley Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Reese was arrested Friday, according to court records.

