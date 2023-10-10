Woman arrested on narcotics charges

Oct. 10—A Pullman woman was arrested after deputies found large amounts of narcotics in her home.

Lameece Dillsi, 50, was taken into custody ednesday night. She was charged with possession and delivery of a controlled substance.

Whitman County Sheriff's Office deputies received information from an unrelated investigation, which led them to seek and receive a narcotics-related search warrant for a home on Pullman-Albion Road, according to a Facebook post.

Deputies executed the search warrant Wednesday evening and allegedly found over 500 fentanyl pills, packaged heroin and methamphetamine at the residence, according to the post. They also reportedly discovered scales and other paraphernalia.

Deputies believed all of the narcotics seized were intended for delivery in the area, according to the post.

Dillsi remains in the Whitman County Jail in Colfax and is being kept on a $35,000 bond or $3,500 cash surety. She's scheduled to have multiple appearances in the Whitman County Superior Court this month.