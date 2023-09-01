Woman arrested in North County murder-for-hire plot case

SAN DIEGO — A woman suspected of attempting to hire someone to kill her estranged husband was arrested, authorities said.

Tatyana Remley, 42, was first arrested on suspicion of firearms-related offenses and booked into the Vista Detention Facility following a July 2 house fire in the 4600 block of Rancho Reposo in unincorporated Del Mar, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a news release Thursday. Authorities say they found Remley at the home in possession of three firearms and ammunition.

An investigation was opened the next day after the sheriff’s department received information Remley was attempting to hire someone to kill her estranged husband, per SDSO.

Then on Aug. 2, Remley met with an undercover sheriff’s detective, describing how she wanted her husband killed and his body disposed, according to officials.

“Remley brought three additional firearms and U.S. currency as a down payment for the murder. Remley was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility,” the sheriff’s department said.

Remley faces charges including solicitation of murder, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle that was not registered with the Department of Justice and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, per SDSO. She is scheduled for a readiness hearing on Oct. 16 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 6 of the North County Superior Court in Vista, and a preliminary hearing on Nov. 16 at 8:45 a.m. in Department 5.

