Woman arrested after officers find toddler’s body in her Cherokee County home, officials say

A woman was arrested after authorities say officers found the body of a toddler in her home in Cherokee County.

Canton police said on Wednesday around 4:10 p.m., officers received a walk-in report regarding a deceased toddler inside a Canton home.

When officers arrived at the residence on Hearthstone Landing Drive, authorities said they found the girl’s body inside.

Canton detectives secured two warrants for 40-year-old Phillissa Diallo concerning the toddler’s death.

It is unknown what the relationship is between Diallo and the toddler.

Diallo was charged with one count of concealing the death of another person and one count of second-degree cruelty to children. She was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Officials turned the girl’s body over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab to determine the cause of death and confirm her identity.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.

