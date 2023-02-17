Woman arrested in Oldtown Road assault case

Feb. 17—CUMBERLAND — An alleged "large disturbance" in the 100 block of East Oldtown Road Thursday resulted in the arrest of a city woman, Cumberland Police said.

Amanda Jean Richard, 35, was released after posting $3,500 bond set by a district court commissioner. She was charged with first- and second-degree assault and disorderly conduct, police said.

Police said Richard assaulted a juvenile. The victim was treated by Cumberland Fire Department ambulance personnel for reported facial injuries.