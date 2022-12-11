Woman arrested in Orange County after shooting her mother, sheriff’s office says

Orange County sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged a woman after they say she shot her mother in the eastern part of the county Sunday morning.

Paula Lee Decoteau, 51, is accused of shooting 75-year-old Cheryl Garner Medlin in the forehead in a house on Spruce Pine Trail, a news release from the sheriff’s department says. Deputies received a call about the shooting just after midnight Sunday, the release says.

“Once on scene, they located a woman with a single gunshot wound to the forehead,” the release says.

Medlin was transported by EMS to Duke Hospital “with a severe injury,” the release says.

Deputies interviewed “all people” at the scene, the release said. Two other people were in the house at the time, but in a different part of the house than Medlina and Decoteau. Those occupants said they overheard an argument between Decoteau and Medlin, followed by a single gunshot, but did not observe the shooting, the sheriff’s department said.

The occupants reported that after the gunshot, Decoteau came into the room where they were, then took their phones “and did not allow them to leave the room while she decided what to do next,” the release says.

After 15 to 30 minutes, according to the release, Decoteau allowed the occupants to leave to call 911. On the way out of the room, the release says one of the occupants was able to secure the weapon alleged to have been used in the shooting, a .22-caliber rifle, until deputies arrived.

Deputies arrested Decoteau, took her before a magistrate, then placed her in the custody of officers at the Orange County Detention Center, the release says. As a deputy arrested her, the release says Decoteau kicked the arresting deputy in the chest.

Decoteau is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and assault on a government official. She is under a $500,000 bond.

Deputies believe the incident was domestic in nature, and there is no known danger to anyone else in the community, according to the release.

Lt. Dawn Hunter is the lead investigator. Anyone who heard or saw anything related to the incident is asked to call Hunter at 919-245-2907.