Woman arrested outside White Oak police officer's home

Jun. 15—A woman is accused of taking a knife on Wednesday to the North Huntingdon home of a White Oak policeman who filed two citations against her June 1, according to court papers.

Raquel S. Ulicny, 36, of White Oak, was arrested outside of the officer's Mickanin Road home after the officer told her to leave multiple times, township police said. She was arraigned Thursday and is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bail.

Police said in court papers that Ulicny called the White Oak police station at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and asked if the officer was on duty. After learning that he was not, she showed up at his home about 30 minutes later.

The officer told investigators that Ulicny refused to leave and threatened to kill him. She told police that she wanted to kill the officer and investigators reported in court papers that they found a knife in her purse.

She is charged with retaliation, terroristic threats and defiant trespass. Ulicny did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A June 28 preliminary hearing is set.

The officer said he had arrested Ulicny twice in the past seven days, according to court papers. The most recent court action between the two was the June 1 citations for disorderly conduct and harassment stemming from an incident the day before. She has entered a not guilty plea in those cases.

She is awaiting summary trial in five other cases filed by two other White Oak officers for various summary offenses stemming from incidents in March, April and May.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .