Woman Arrested For Outstanding Restaurant Bill Says Arrest Was Due To Her Looks

There’s always something going on in the Sin City of Las Vegas.

Last week, officers arrested a 28- year- old woman at Harry Reid International Airport because she didn’t pay her bill at a restaurant. They took her to the Clark County Detention Center.

Bizarrely, Hend Bustami claims that the arrest was due to her good looks, not an outstanding bill.

According to 8 News Now, “Bustami faces a charge of violating airport conduct. Chili’s restaurant at Harry Reid International Airport called the police after a woman left without paying her bill.”

Bustami evaded capture until “officers working D gates were notified by TSA that a female matching her description was sleeping near the security checkpoint, hindering operations.”

She was reportedly intoxicated and belligerent towards the officers.

8 News Now notes “while officers were arresting her, Bustami said she was going to spit on all of them and that they were perverts trying to rape her because they had never seen anyone as good looking.”

According to Live and Let Fly, “upon running her name, police found Bustami had an active warrant from Las Vegas Municipal Court.”

Word of advice: don’t skip out on paying your restaurant bill, especially someplace like an airport where there are cameras everywhere.