Woman arrested on outstanding warrant now faces additional charges

Jul. 19—One woman is facing drug and firearm charges after law enforcement located several individuals trespassing on private property in the Elk Street area of Morgantown on Monday.

Patrolman J. Basinger with the Morgantown Police Department was conducting a foot patrol of the area when he discovered an encampment in a wooded area beside Elk Street, the criminal complaint said.

After running the individuals' names through the MECCA 911 dispatch center, Basinger was advised that one of the individuals, Loretha Fabrea Williams, 28, of Star City, had an active warrant through the West Virginia University Police Department for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Williams was then taken into custody, the complaint said. During a search of her person due to arrest, the officer reported locating drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles and a pistol.

According to court documents, Williams was previously convicted of a felony for possession of controlled substances in July of 2019, making her a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

After she was transported to the Morgantown Police Department for processing, additional searches of Williams and her belongings were conducted and a variety of drugs and paraphernalia were discovered.

The complaint said inside a purse Williams was carrying at the time of her arrest, officers found 30 baggies each containing around a tenth of a gram of white powder that tested positive for opioids. They also located five baggies that each contained approximately 1.1 to 1.3 grams of methamphetamine along with another baggie with around 7.2 grams of meth.

Six THC cartridges as well as three more baggies that were found in Williams' purse each contained about 0.7 to 0.9 gram of marijuana. Two black bags with around 0.4 to 0.5 gram of cocaine and a clear baggie containing about 0.8 gram of cocaine were also located.

In addition to the drugs found in her purse, officers reported finding more on her person in a blue pill container that held an additional 15 tenth gram baggies of the white powder opiate and about 0.7 gram of meth on Williams' person.

Williams is charged with one count possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count illegal possession of a firearm. She is currently being held on a $50, 000 bond at the North Central Regional Jail.

