Woman arrested after passing drugs to Hazelton inmate

Dec. 21—A woman visiting Hazelton penitentiary on Dec. 19 was arrested after she allegedly attempted to pass a controlled substance to an inmate in a visiting room.

Deputy J.T. Knotts, with the Preston County Sheriff's Department, reported he was called to the prison complex after a female visitor, identified as Sakile Grace Fidderman, 23, of Fort Washington, Md., passed a controlled substance to an inmate.

On scene, Knotts stated he spoke with Fidderman and reviewed a surveillance video of the visiting room that shows the woman "pass a black package containing a pack of suspected Suboxone strips to the inmate using her left hand."

While the deputy spoke with Fidderman, Hazelton staff searched the vehicle she arrived in and found a bag that contained eight packages similar to the one seen in the video.

Knotts said one of the packages was opened and a large amount of Suboxone strips were found inside.

Fidderman is being charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute a schedule III controlled substance.

Fidderman was arraigned by Preston County Magistrate Peggy S. Pase, who set bond at $50, 000.

Pase added a note to Fidderman's bond stating, "do not use, sell, or possess any drugs or paraphernalia / do not be at the USP Hazelton or on the property of the Hazelton prison for any reason."

As of Thursday afternoon, Fidderman was being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.