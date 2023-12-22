Woman arrested after passing drugs to Hazelton inmate

Erin Cleavenger, The Dominion Post, Morgantown, W.Va.
·1 min read

Dec. 21—A woman visiting Hazelton penitentiary on Dec. 19 was arrested after she allegedly attempted to pass a controlled substance to an inmate in a visiting room.

Deputy J.T. Knotts, with the Preston County Sheriff's Department, reported he was called to the prison complex after a female visitor, identified as Sakile Grace Fidderman, 23, of Fort Washington, Md., passed a controlled substance to an inmate.

On scene, Knotts stated he spoke with Fidderman and reviewed a surveillance video of the visiting room that shows the woman "pass a black package containing a pack of suspected Suboxone strips to the inmate using her left hand."

While the deputy spoke with Fidderman, Hazelton staff searched the vehicle she arrived in and found a bag that contained eight packages similar to the one seen in the video.

Knotts said one of the packages was opened and a large amount of Suboxone strips were found inside.

Fidderman is being charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute a schedule III controlled substance.

Fidderman was arraigned by Preston County Magistrate Peggy S. Pase, who set bond at $50, 000.

Pase added a note to Fidderman's bond stating, "do not use, sell, or possess any drugs or paraphernalia / do not be at the USP Hazelton or on the property of the Hazelton prison for any reason."

As of Thursday afternoon, Fidderman was being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Recommended Stories