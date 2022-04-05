Woman arrested after person injured in Whitehaven drive-by, US Marshals say

The woman investigators say is responsible for wounding someone while firing shots from a car in Whitehaven is in custody.

U.S. Marshals arrested Mary Ozier in Frayser Monday night.

Ozier, 26, was wanted for Criminal Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Employing a Firearm with Intent to Commit a Felony.

On March 25, Memphis Police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road where several people were involved in a fight.

Ozier was allegedly one of the suspects that fired several shots from a car. One person was hit multiple times, police said.

The victim was taken to Regional One Medical Center.

U.S. Marshals said Ozier was arrested by the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF) and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team in the 3200 block of Stella Street in Frayser without incident.

