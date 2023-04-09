Woman arrested in Phoenix murder after 2-month search by Mesa police

Mesa Police Department.

Mesa police officers have located and arrested 27-year-old Kathryn Hansen two months after a warrant was issued for her arrest on first-degree murder charges related to a Phoenix killing, the department said Saturday.

On Feb. 7, officers responded to a house near South Palo Verde Street and East Southern Avenue for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 32-year-old Keith Emmons dead inside a bedroom with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Witnesses identified Hansen as the shooter, prompting the department to issue a warrant for Hansen's arrest on first-degree murder charges in relation to Emmons' killing, Mesa police spokesperson Richard Encinas said in a news release.

Police searched for Hansen for two months, asking the public to send in any tips that could lead to her arrest, officials said.

The search ended on Saturday afternoon when the Phoenix Police Department notified Mesa police that they had a lead on Hansen and her possible location. Shortly after, Hansen was taken into custody, Encinas said.

"The Mesa Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance in this case," said Encinas in the Saturday announcement. "Our community’s willingness to step up helped us take a violent offender off the street. We hope this arrest brings some peace and closure to the Emmons family."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman arrested in Phoenix death after 2-month search by Mesa police