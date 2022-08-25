Woman arrested in Plano after video of assault, racist slurs goes viral on social media

Authorities in Plano have arrested a woman they said assaulted other women and insulted them with racial slurs, according to a news release from police.

Esmeralda Upton, of Plano, has been arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury and a charge of terroristic threats. She’s being held on $10,000 bond.

Video from Wednesday night showed a woman, who police have identified as Upton, shouting racial slurs at a group of Indian women outside Thirty Vines in Plano. After the woman in the video appears to attempt to steal the phone of one of the victims and hit her, the victims called police.

The video went viral on social media overnight and led to calls for an arrest. In it, the women police identified as Upton tells the victims to “go back to India,” says they are ruining America and screams racist epithets and profanity.

One of the Indian women, Rani Banerjee, said in the caption to video she posted on Facebook that she has lived in Dallas-Fort Worth for nearly 30 years.

“Never have I felt so humiliated, threatened, and scared for my life,” Banerjee wrote in her post. “Can’t believe this is what America has become.”

Police arrested Upton on Thursday around 4 p.m., according to the news release. They are investigating the assault and threats as a hate crime and said additional charges may be announced later.