Woman arrested after pointing firearm at man, his son

Sep. 6—An argument over scissors led to the arrest Sunday of an Odessa woman on aggravated assault charges.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 50-year-old resident of Richardson Drive told officers his girlfriend, Michelle Louise Wood, 55, accused him of removing a pair of scissors from her safe and then replacing them. When he denied her accusations, the man said Wood pointed a loaded .38 Special revolver at him and his son before putting it away and leaving.

The man's son corroborated his story and when Wood came back to the house, she admitting waving the gun around, but denied pointing it at anyone, the report stated.

Wood was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 2 felony punishable by a prison sentence of two to 20 years.

Wood remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on surety bonds totaling $60,000.