Woman arrested for pointing gun at son

Dec. 28—An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed a 52-year-old woman was arrested after she pointed a firearm at her son's head on Christmas Eve.

Letticia Morales Leyba was arrested on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 10:59 p.m. on Dec. 24 in the 4200 block of Lynbrook Avenue, the affidavit stated.

Officers made contact with the complainant, identified as Sammy Leyba Jr., who stated he and his mother, Letticia Morales Leyba, had gotten into an argument during which she slapped him on the face causing a visible red scratch mark on his face.

The affidavit also detailed that Sammy Leyba also told officers that his mother grabbed a wooden baseball bat and that when he took it away from her, she retrieved a gun and pointed it directly at his head, which caused him to fear for his life.

When officers spoke with Letticia Leyba, she admitted that she did slap her son's face because he was disrespecting her and she stated that her son started punching her after she slapped him, the affidavit stated.

The affidavit detailed that Letticia Leyba also admitted to officers she grabbed the baseball bat and that when her son took it away that she retrieved her firearm but she stated she didn't point it at him.

Officers made contact with Letticia Leyba's daughter, Eliana Leyba, who witnessed the incident and she stated she saw her mother "cock" the gun and point it directly at Sammy Leyba, the affidavit stated.

Letticia Leyba was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Dec. 24 and she had one surety bond totaling $25,000, jail records show. She posted bail on Christmas Day.