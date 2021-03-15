Woman arrested for posing as plastic surgeon after botched nose job (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Florida woman was arrested for allegedly posing as a plastic surgeon after she gave a patient a bad nose job.

Alcalira Jimenez De Rodriguez, 56, was arrested while in the middle of a procedure on another patient, according to reports.

Investigators at the Doral Police Department say they were contacted last month by Vincenzo Zurlo, who had allegedly undergone rhinoplasty surgery with her in February 2020.

He told police that the $2,000 surgery left his face disfigured and that he had only learned after the procedures that Jimenez De Rodriguez was not licensed in the state, according to WTVJ.

Mr Zurlo told officers that he had returned to the Millennium Antiaging & Surgery Centre in May 2020 for a second rhinoplasty, for which he paid an additional $800.

Read more:

Two arrested for attacking Capitol officer with bear spray hours before his death

Biden mulls first tax hike since 1993 to pay for economic stimulus

Tape of Trump and Georgia officials ‘was found in trash of investigator’s laptop’

“Throughout the following months of recovery, the victim realised his nose was not healing properly and appeared deformed,” stated the Doral Police Department in its arrest report.

Mr Zurlo told WTVJ that the surgeries had “ruined my life”.

“She cannot do my nose right, she prescribed me the medication from another doctor, she cannot find a solution to my pain so something is wrong, something has to be wrong,” said Mr Zurlo.

“She was the one that with that surgery that day, she ruined my life.”

Jimenez De Rodriguez was charged with practicing medicine without a license. She was being held at the Miami-Dade County Jail on a $5,000 bond.