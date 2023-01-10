Woman arrested after possible Nevada County murder

Jan. 10—A 40-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after authorities recently found the remains of a missing person in a remote Nevada County trailer, according to officials.

The Nevada County District Attorney's Office said via a news release that detectives with the Nevada County Sheriff's Office connected Maria Carretero, 40, to the death of Jacob Bieker, who was reported missing by a family member on Oct. 30. Detectives reportedly learned Bieker had last been seen on Carretero's property, near North San Juan.

"On October 30, 2022, a caller reported to 911 that a family member, Jacob Bieker, was missing. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation," the district attorney's office said on social media. "Detectives with the NCSO learned that Jacob was last seen with Maria Carretero on her property in a remote area of North San Juan. After further investigation, detectives discovered the remains of Jacob Bieker in a trailer that was recently burned and previously occupied by the defendant. At the conclusion of a lengthy investigation by the Nevada County Sheriff's Department, the case was sent to our office to review for charges. Based on the evidence, we filed charges and an arrest warrant was issued."

According to records, Carretero was arrested and booked Thursday into the Nevada County Jail.

"The Nevada County District Attorney's Office has filed a complaint against Maria Carretero which alleges a violation of Penal Code Section 187, murder," the district attorney's office said.

Carretero is scheduled to appear in Nevada County Superior Court on Jan. 19. As of Monday afternoon, Carretero was still in custody at the jail with no bail set.