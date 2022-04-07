Woman arrested on prostitution charges

Apr. 6—The Odessa Police Department arrested a woman on suspicion of prostitution after an undercover detective said she agreed to perform a sex act on him in exchange for $300.

An OPD report detailed that officers went to a business in the 700 block of North County Road West around 3 p.m. March 31 to conduct an inspection.

Kanchana Curtis agreed to perform sex acts on undercover officers and accepted $300 from one of them, the report stated.

Both she and Doan Nguyen weren't able to provide detectives with an active license for massage therapy and were arrested on suspicion of massage therapy license violation as well.

Curtis was released from the Ector County jail April 1 after posting two $500 cash bonds. Nguyen was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.