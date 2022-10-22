Woman arrested for publishing intimate video with teen boy

Oct. 21—An Odessa woman was arrested Tuesday after another woman told police she sent her a video of a 16-year-old engaged in sexual conduct.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 44-year-old woman went into the police department back in August to report receiving the video. She explained she and Elizabeth Garcia, 47, agreed a few months prior to end the relationship between two 16-year-olds after discovering the pair had been sharing photos of themselves engaged in sexual conduct.

The woman said they later discovered the teens had rekindled the relationship. According to the report, the woman said Garcia retransmitted a video she thought had been deleted.

When an officer spoke with Garcia, she admitted she sent the video hoping it would embarrass the 16-year-old into ending the relationship with the other teen, the report stated.

A warrant was issued and Garcia was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of publishing/threatening to publish intimate visual materials, a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years in prison.

Garcia remained in the Ector County jail Friday on a $3,000 surety bond.