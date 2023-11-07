Woman arrested after ramming car into boyfriend’s car in Chino Hills

A woman was arrested on Sunday after she allegedly rammed her car into another car multiple times in Chino Hills.

According to a Chino Hills Police Department news release, 44-year-old Elvira Gutierrez of Ontario confronted her long-term boyfriend about personal issues at the Shoppes, located at the 13900 block of Peyton Drive.

During the altercation, Gutierrez rammed her car into the victim’s car multiple times. The victim fled and Gutierrez then pursued him.

Nearby deputies witnessed the incident and arrested Gutierrez for assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked at West Valley Detention Center.

