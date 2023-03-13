Woman arrested after ramming multiple police vehicles with stolen car in Tukwila

A woman was arrested after ramming multiple police vehicles with a stolen car in Tukwila’s Southcenter District, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

On Sunday, officers located a vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Seattle a day earlier, with a 28-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man “passed out” inside.

After officers tried to wake them up, the woman, who was seated in the driver’s seat, unsuccessfully attempted to flee the scene, ramming multiple police cars in the process.

She was taken into custody and is now facing multiple charges, according to police.

Police returned the stolen vehicle to its registered owner.

Officers also recovered stolen merchandise from inside the vehicle.