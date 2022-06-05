Woman arrested in recent Dayton’s Bluff killing of senior-apartment resident
St. Paul detectives have made an arrest in the recent homicide of a man in a senior living apartment building.
Bernadette D. Draughn, 49, St. Paul was arrested Sunday on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis and booked into the Ramsey County jail, according to police spokesman Steve Linders.
On Friday night, officers were called to a Dayton’s Bluff building on the 700 block of East Seventh Street on a request to check a person’s welfare and found the victim, believed to be in his late 50s, dead from a gunshot wound.
The homicide was St. Paul’s 19th this year.
