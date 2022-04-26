Woman arrested after report of shots fired leads to standoff in Miami County

Apr. 25—A report of shots fired at a Miami County house led to standoff that ended with a woman being taken into custody Sunday.

Miami County sheriff's deputies responded to the 3600 block of Tipp-Cowlesville Road in Monroe Twp. after receiving a report of shots being fired at a resident.

When they arrived on scene, they learned a woman had fired multiple shots at her boyfriend while inside the residence, according to the sheriff's office. The man manage to escape without being hit and fled to a neighbor's place.

The woman stayed inside and reportedly did not respond to attempts to contact her.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office Special Response Tactical Team was called to respond. Shortly after they arrived, the woman responded to commands from the PA system and left the residence. She was taken into custody without incident.

Stephanie R. Henslee, 43, of Urbana, was charged with one count of felonious assault, according to the sheriff's office. She is being held in the Miami County Jail.

Tipp City police and fire and EMS also assisted at the scene.