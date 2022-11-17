Woman arrested after reportedly drowning 93-year-old grandmother in Eaton

Nov. 17—A 35-year-old woman booked into jail on a preliminary murder charge is accused of drowning her 93-year-old grandmother in Eaton.

Eaton police responded around 5:55 p.m. Tuesday to the Preble County Jail for a woman who wanted to be committed who said she drowned her grandmother, according to an Eaton Police Division incident report.

When officers responded to an apartment in the 300 block of East Somers Street, in the bathtub they found a deceased woman identified as Alice Matheny of Eaton.

During an interview with police, the woman said she drowned her grandmother and then walked to the sheriff's office, according to the report.

The woman said her grandmother was doing dishes at the kitchen sink when she came up behind her and put her head in the sink, the report read. She told police she held her grandmother there until the bubbles stopped and then moved her to the couch.

"She thought that [Matheny] may not be dead so she went into the bathroom and filled the bathtub," the report read. "She drug [Matheny} into the bathroom and placed her into the tub."

The woman said she held her grandmother underwater for 15 minutes in the bathtub, according to the police report.

When a detective asked whether she was aggravated with her grandmother the woman said she was "aggravated with the situation."

"[Detective Brian] Carpenter asked her what was her realization after she walked out of the bathroom," the report said. "She said she is at peace."

The woman is being held in the Preble County Jail. Formal charges are pending from the Preble County Prosecutor's Office, according to Eaton police.

There are no other suspects in the case, which remains under investigation.