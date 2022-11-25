Woman arrested on reports of firing a pistol, waving weapon around in local neighborhood

Huber Heights police officers were dispatched to the 4600-block of Rest Haven Road in Huber Heights Tuesday afternoon on reports of a woman waving a gun around and yelling, according to a spokesperson with Huber Heights Police Division.

No one was shot at or injured, the spokesperson said in a media release obtained by News Center 7.

The initial call to dispatchers came in at about 3:02 p.m., on reports of a woman waving a pistol in the air and yelling, according to initial scanner traffic. It was reported that the woman began firing her weapon at 3:06 p.m. before entering a home on Rest Haven.

Responding officers were able to make contact with the female and take her into custody without incident, the spokesperson said in the release.



