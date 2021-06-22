Woman arrested after Riverside man found dead in his home

Jun. 22—Riverside police arrested a 38-year-old Dayton woman in connection to a stabbing where a man was found dead in his home.

Sarah Bierma was booked on a preliminary aggravated murder charge in the Montgomery County Jail, according to jail records. She has not been formally charged at this time.

Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Wendell Lane Monday around 3:30 p.m. after a family member found 60-year-old Kendall Combs dead.

The family member hadn't heard from Combs for a few days and decided to go to his home to check on him, Riverside Major Matthew Sturgeon said. She had to break a back window to get inside, and then found Combs deceased.

Sturgeon said Combs had been dead for at least 24 hours. A police report listed the incident date as Thursday evening around 7 p.m.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has not determined Combs' cause and manner of death at this time.

During the investigation, police realized Combs' cell phone was missing. The family had disconnected it, but re-connected the phone so that investigators could attempt to find it. Police were able to ping its location and found the cell phone with the suspect, Sturgeon said.

Police interviewed Bierma before she was booked into jail. Officers plan to present charges to the prosecutor's office.

It's not clear how or if Combs and Bierma knew each other. Sturgeon said doesn't appear they had "any consistent connection," but that Combs picked up Bierma on Xenia Avenue the previous Saturday.

More information is expected to be released once charges are filed. We will update this story as details are released.