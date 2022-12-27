Woman arrested after robbery attempt, boyfriend dies, records show

An 18-year-old woman was arrested last week after being part of a robbery attempt that left her boyfriend dead, according to court documents.

Kerryoni Brown was booked into the county jail and charged with reckless homicide, robbery and tampering with/or fabricating evidence, the documents said.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded just before 1:30 a.m. Dec. 20 to a shooting on Leacrest Avenue near West Raines and Westmont roads and found an “unresponsive” man on the ground, the documents said.

RELATED: Man dies at hospital after being shot in Westwood area, police say

Court documents said that the man, later identified as Jaylon Faulkner, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Faulkner, 21, was Brown’s boyfriend, the documents and MPD said.

Brown told investigators that she and her boyfriend had planned to rob a drug dealer whom she knew through Facebook, the documents said.

Court documents said that she let her boyfriend use her Facebook profile to lure the drug dealer into meeting for “an honest drug deal.” When they met, Faulkner took out a gun and someone from inside the drug dealer’s car fired several shots at him, the documents stated.

Brown told police that she grabbed two guns from Faulker after he had been shot and fled the scene, court documents.

She is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: