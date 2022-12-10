Woman arrested after running from crash that killed best friend’s daughter, boyfriend, police say

An Atlanta woman is now facing charges after being accused of running away from a crash that killed a 10-year-old girl and her father last week.

According to police, Zyria Sensley, 24, is being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges of vehicular homicide and other traffic offenses, including hit and run and reckless driving.

Investigators say Sensley was driving a 2008 Dodge Durango with five other people down Campbellton Road just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 3.

Sensley was speeding down the road and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over several times. Janylya Henderson, 10, her father, 33-year-old Nicholas Jeffries, and one other passenger were thrown out of the car, according to police reports.

Henderson and Jeffries both died from the crash.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with Evelyn Henderson, Janylya’s mother, who identified Sensley as her best friend. She the night of the crash, Sensley was driving her, Henderson, Jeffries, her son and another friend home.

Evelyn Henderson says Sensley initially tried helping Janylya, but ultimately ran away from the scene. Police reports confirmed she was not at the scene when they arrived.

Relatives said that Rob Martin, who was injured in the crash, told them that the driver panicked.

“He said all he could hear her say was, ‘I can’t go to jail. I ain’t going to jail, because my baby girl need me,” the family member said.

Police say that Sensley was taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday.